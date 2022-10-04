Home > Business PH energy regulator rejects SMC, Meralco rate hike petition ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 04 2022 11:54 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC Consumer groups laud the move by Philippine energy regulators to reject a rate hike plea by power distributor Meralco and the San Miguel Corporation. The regulatory commission reminded the petitioners of a fixed-price power supply agreement that they entered into. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 4, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, Read More: ANC The World Tonight ERC Meralco San Miguel Corp. power rate hike /video/news/10/04/22/protest-held-to-condemn-killing-of-percy-lapid/video/news/10/04/22/veteran-radio-broadcaster-percy-lapid-shot-dead/video/news/10/04/22/angeles-calida-quit-posts/sports/10/04/22/saudi-desert-megacity-to-host-asian-winter-games/overseas/10/04/22/russia-jails-us-citizen-for-kicking-cop