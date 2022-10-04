Home  >  Business

PH energy regulator rejects SMC, Meralco rate hike petition

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 04 2022 11:54 PM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Consumer groups laud the move by Philippine energy regulators to reject a rate hike plea by power distributor Meralco and the San Miguel Corporation.

The regulatory commission reminded the petitioners of a fixed-price power supply agreement that they entered into. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 4, 2022
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   ERC   Meralco   San Miguel Corp.   power rate hike  