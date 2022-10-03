Home  >  Business

Bureau of Treasury: PH gov’t debt hits P13 trillion

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 03 2022 11:04 PM

The Philippine government is challenged to raise more revenues to cover amortization payments for its debt, which has ballooned to P13 trillion. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 3, 2022
 
