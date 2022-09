Watch more News on iWantTFC

Some 90 days before Christmas, some staple foods in Filipino noche buena feast slightly increased in Mega Q Mart in Quezon City.

Five hundred grams of pasta is now sold at P75 from P70.

Meanwhile, 1 kilogram spaghetti sauce is priced at P90 from P85, and 200 grams for P30 from P25.

The 2 kilograms of fruit cocktail is now priced at P235 from P230. And the 250 ml all purpose cream is priced at P78 from P70.

From P275, 1kilogram of hotdog increased to P280, while 80ml mayonnaise is priced from P38 to P40.

The Department of Trade and Industry advised the public to write down a shopping list and their list of noche buena SRP before visiting the supermarket of grocery store to avoid panic buying.