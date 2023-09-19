How much do Angkas riders make in a month? CEO answers

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - Just how much do Angkas riders make in a month?

According to the head of the popular motorcycle taxi app, their riders make an average of P40,000 a month.

"And these are just the average riders. Some of them make 1.5 times or even double that amount," said Angkas CEO George Royeca.

He said they have around 30,000 riders on the platform right now and they are working on raising the financial literacy of these riders.

Angkas has a program where a rider can afford to buy a home after 5 years of working as a biker on the platform, Royeca said.

"We've been working very closely with Pag-IBIG and a lot of the real estate developers to be able to make this happen."

Aside from this, Angkas also wants its riders to look at starting their own businesses.