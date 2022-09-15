Home  >  Business

Tax collectors, justice officials argue over proposed creation of national taxpayer advocate office

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 15 2022 11:16 PM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Philippine tax collectors and justice officials squared off over a proposal to create a national taxpayer advocate office. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 15, 2022
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   BIR   DOJ   Department of Justice   Bureau of Internal Revenue  