Pinoy inventor eyes business on Pili-based aircraft sealant

A Filipino inventor is aiming to commercialize his unique product that prevents leakage in aircraft fuel tanks.

Mark Kennedy Bantugon developed a sealant derived from a resin from the Pili tree that won the prestigious James Dyson Awards.

The Pili Seal is 14x cheaper than its comparable product, and it’s also sustainable and non-toxic.

Bantugon said an angel investor from the United States will be funding his enterprise that will produce the Pili Seal in commercial quantities.

The Pinoy inventor said that he hopes this business will also help uplift farmers in the Bicol region and Quezon province who cultivate Pili.

-- ANC Sept. 7, 2023