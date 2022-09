Watch more News on iWantTFC

UnionBank is set to inaugurate its Innovation Campus in San Pedro, Laguna, which is meant to be a venue for research and development to harness connectivity and collaboration, as well as to ensure business continuity and resiliency, its SEVP and Chief Digital Channels Officer Ana Maria Delgado said Wednesday.

Delgado said the campus would help showcase the bank’s capabilities in digitizing the ecosystem.

“We believe that the future is open and connected and it necessary to bring people together in virtual setting but also in physical locations,” Delgado told ANC.

“This site doubles as a business continuity site for us to ensure that we always deliver the services and we have the ability to be resilient 100 percent of the time,” she added.

UnionBank has been investing in digital and pushing for its TechUp Pilipinas advocacy even before the COVID-19 pandemic.

It also recently launched its digital bank UnionDigital which has seen growth in lending especially for the underserved markets.

The acquisition of Citi’s consumer business also boosts the bank’s consumer lending market, Delgado said.

She said the bank is also betting on the younger population about to join the labor force to further drive growth.

“The Philippine population pyramid has a huge sector that’s coming into the productive market, people below 30, over the next 10 years, there are 40 to 50 million people that would be contributing to the growth of this space,” she said