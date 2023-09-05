Home  >  Business

Tech startup pushes blockchain-based digital signatures

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 05 2023 09:31 PM

Pinoy tech startup Twala said businesses can make their processes more efficient by shifting from paper-based documents to digital documents secured by blockchain.

Lawyer Third Bagro, co-founder and general counsel of Twala, said by using a blockchain-powered digital identity and digital signature, businesses can also rest assured that their documents are tamper-proof and court-admissible. 
