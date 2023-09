AI allows humans to focus on fundamental role: Malcolm Gladwell

Watch more on iWantTFC

Will artificial intelligence be good or bad for humanity? Bestselling author Malcolm Gladwell shared his views on artificial intelligence and how it may affect jobs and human relationships.

“AI is something that I think, in its best form, will allow human beings to do what we’re best at," Gladwell said on Monday, September 4, during a media gathering.

Gladwell is in the Philippines to speak at SM Supermall's Tenants-Partners Summit.