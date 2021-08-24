Home  >  Business

Robinsons Land bullish about REIT, says BPOs still getting office spaces

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 24 2021 11:47 AM

MANILA - Robinsons Land Corp (RLC) said it is bullish about its real estate investment trust offering, as business process outsourcing companies continue to lease office spaces despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

“Even now during the height of the pandemic, the BPO industry still continues to grow,” said RLC president and CEO Frederick Go in an interview with ANC on Tuesday.

The company on Monday announced the final offer price for its REIT offering, which is expected to be the biggest of its kind.
