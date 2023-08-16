Hike luxury tax instead of other taxes: senator

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — "If we will impose new taxes, why not look at luxury tax?"

Sen. Chiz Escudero posed this question Wednesday after Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno rejected the idea of introducing higher taxes on luxury items, which are currently subject to a 20 percent tax.

Escudero told ANC's "Headstart" that he is against imposing new taxes because he wants to focus on collection and efficiency.

But when fresh taxes should be implemented, he said he would rather increase the luxury tax instead of road users, online, or value-added taxes.

"A luxury tax is progressive, is equitable, and if uniformly applied to those buying luxury items at a certain amount then it complies with that too," the senator said.

"Difficulty in collection should not be a basis not to impose a tax especially if it is a progressive tax."

— ANC, August 16, 2023