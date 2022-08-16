Home  >  Business

PH cash remittances from overseas workers up by 4.4 pct in June

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 16 2022 11:51 PM

Philippine remittances from overseas workers up by 4.4 percent in June.

But one economist notes this growth could slow down amid fears of a recession in the US. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 16, 2022
