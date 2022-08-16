Home > Business PH cash remittances from overseas workers up by 4.4 pct in June ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 16 2022 11:51 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC Philippine remittances from overseas workers up by 4.4 percent in June. But one economist notes this growth could slow down amid fears of a recession in the US. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 16, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight remittances overseas Filipino workers OFWs OFW remittances /entertainment/08/17/22/watch-highlights-of-star-magics-concert-tour-in-la/entertainment/08/17/22/jennylyn-mercado-could-not-believe-son-jazz-is-now-14/business/08/17/22/elon-musk-tweets-he-is-buying-manchester-united/entertainment/08/17/22/review-why-baseball-player-is-cinemalayas-best-film/business/08/17/22/us-enacts-437-b-law-touting-largest-climate-change-investment