Duterte threatens to shut down, expropriate PLDT, Globe

President Rodrigo Duterte opened his penultimate State of the Nation Address by attacking the Lopez family, branding the owners of ABS-CBN as "oligarchs", just weeks after his Congressional allies denied the network's franchise renewal bid. But the president's tirade did not stop there. He also took a swipe at Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon and threatened telco giant Globe and PLDT to improve their services or face closure or expropriation. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 27, 2020