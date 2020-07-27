Home  >  Business

Duterte threatens to shut down, expropriate PLDT, Globe

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 27 2020 10:42 PM

President Rodrigo Duterte opened his penultimate State of the Nation Address by attacking the Lopez family, branding the owners of ABS-CBN as "oligarchs", just weeks after his Congressional allies denied the network's franchise renewal bid.

But the president's tirade did not stop there. He also took a swipe at Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon and threatened telco giant Globe and PLDT to improve their services or face closure or expropriation. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 27, 2020
