PH, UK seek stronger trade on meat products

MANILA – The Philippines and the United Kingdom have embarked on “meat trade missions” to open more possibilities for the two countries to trade meat products.

British Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines Executive Director Chris Nelson said this is key to food security for both countries, noting that it will help stabilize meat prices in the Philippines as the country deals with outbreaks of African wine fever.

Nelson said long-term relationships between Filipino in UK businessmen will be key in boosting trade between the two countries in the long term.

--ANC, 20 July 2023