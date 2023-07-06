Home  >  Business

Senate eyes VAT on digital service transactions

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 06 2023 11:35 PM

The Philippine Senate is looking at imposing value-added taxes on digital service transactions.

The finance department believes this could boost government revenues by some P96 billion in a span of four years. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 6, 2023
