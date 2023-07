Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – A blockchain developer said Wednesday that many Filipinos are aware of cryptocurrencies and are interested in investing in them.

“With the Philippines, we saw the survey show that we actually have some of the highest awareness of cryptocurrencies. 96 percent of respondents showed awareness of cryptocurrencies,” said Nicole Adarme, head of institutional marketing at Consensys.

She also noted that according to a survey they conducted, almost half of Philippine respondents have owned cryptocurrencies at one point.

“Over 58 percent have expressed interest in investing over the next 12 months,” she added.

Adarme noted, however, that some Filipinos remain wary of engaging in cryptocurrency due to fear of scams and market volatility. Some others simply don’t know where to start, she added.

“We see Filipinos value data privacy and they also exhibit desire to have more control over their online identities,” she said.

--ANC, 5 July 2023