Labor groups dissatisfied with P40 daily wage hike

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 01 2023 03:25 AM

Philippine labor groups are dissatisfied with the P40 hike in the daily minimum wage for Metro Manila workers. Zen Hernandez reports.—The World Tonight, ANC, June 30, 2023
