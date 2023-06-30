Home > Business Labor groups dissatisfied with P40 daily wage hike ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 01 2023 03:25 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine labor groups are dissatisfied with the P40 hike in the daily minimum wage for Metro Manila workers. Zen Hernandez reports.—The World Tonight, ANC, June 30, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber The World Tonight, ANC Read More: Philippine labor groups daily minimum wage daily wage hike Metro Manila /spotlight/07/01/23/dark-matter-an-invisible-glue-that-may-not-even-exist/video/business/07/01/23/ph-shares-cap-first-half-of-2023-in-red/video/news/07/01/23/afp-chief-visits-batanes-amid-china-taiwan-tensions/video/news/07/01/23/pnp-asked-to-free-workers-rescued-from-pogo/video/news/07/01/23/marcos-jr-receives-high-grades-from-zubiri