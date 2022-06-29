Home  >  Business

ANC

NTC questioned over restriction of blocktime deals

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 30 2022 01:44 AM

Philippine media groups questioned new rules by the country's telecom regulator restricting blocktime deals of radio and television stations. Johnson Manabat has the details.—The World Tonight, ANC, June 29, 2022
