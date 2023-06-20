Home  >  Business

BSP unveils coin deposit machines amid coin shortage

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 21 2023 01:18 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Philippine central bank unveiled machines which aim to promote the recirculation of loose change amid a coin shortage. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 20, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   BSP   Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas   coins   coin shortage  