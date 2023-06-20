Home  >  Business

Pilipinas nagkukulang ng barya sa sirkulasyon

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 20 2023 08:31 PM

May kakulangan ng barya sa bansa. Ayon sa Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), maraming Pilipino kasi ang pinipiling iwan o itago na lang ito sa kanilang bahay. Para maengganyo muli ang publiko na gamitin ito, ipinuwesto ng BSP ang mga coin deposit machine sa mga mall. Nagpa-Patrol, Jekki Pascual. TV Patrol, Martes, 20 Hunyo 2023
 

