Senate minority warns Marcos Jr. vs signing 'error-filled' MIF bill into law
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jun 03 2023 12:28 AM
The World Tonight, ANC, MIF, Marcos Jr administration
- /video/news/06/03/23/lawyers-of-suspects-in-degamo-slay-refute-remullas-claim
- /entertainment/06/03/23/rakrakan-festival-postponed-due-to-bad-weather
- /spotlight/06/02/23/breast-cancer-drug-shown-to-reduce-recurrence-risk
- /overseas/06/02/23/us-china-defense-chiefs-speak-briefly-at-singapore-summit
- /sports/06/02/23/pba-on-tour-rain-or-shine-thwarts-phoenix