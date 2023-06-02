Home  >  Business

Senate minority warns Marcos Jr. vs signing 'error-filled' MIF bill into law

Posted at Jun 03 2023 12:28 AM

The Senate's minority leader asks President Ferdinand Marcos Jr to veto the bill that sets up the controversial Maharlika Investment Fund. Senator Koko Pimentel warns the President against signing what he says is an error-filled bill. Report from Sherrie Ann Torres.—The World Tonight, ANC, June 2, 2023
