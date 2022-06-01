'Violent takeover' of Okada Manila ensues amid board dispute

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA (UPDATE) — A dispute within the board of one of the country's biggest casino hotel operators has apparently resulted in a "violent takeover" of the premises of Okada Manila on Tuesday.

In a statement, Tiger Resorts Leisure and Entertainment Inc (TRLEI), the operator of Okada Manila, said “the group of Mr. Kazuo Okada, illegally and violently took over the premises of Okada Manila, employing brute force and intimidation to compel key legitimate officers to vacate the premises.”

Kazuo Okada, A Japanese billionaire who made his fortune in casinos, was removed by the TRLEI as shareholder, director and chairman of the company in June 2017 over an allegedly anomalous $17.3-million loan.

The case however has reached the Supreme Court, which issued a Status Quo Ante Order on April 27, 2022, ordering parties to return to the situation before Okada was removed.

Lawyer Estrella Elamparo said Mr. Okada’s physical takeover of the casino hotel was implemented by private guards, officers of the Parañaque City police and a sheriff of the Parañaque City Regional Trial Court.

"It was really a very unprecedented and violent takeover," Elamparo told ANC's "Rundown" on Wednesday.

Before the incident on Tuesday, TRLEI said it filed an Urgent Motion for Reconsideration asking the High Court to reconsider or revoke its order "which has been grossly abused and erroneously implemented."

Meanwhile, the camp of Mr. Okada confirmed that he "is once again managing Okada Manila" because of the Supreme Court order.

In a statement, the camp of Mr. Okada said he has also reinstalled the Board of Directors and officers of TRLEI, which he said are "the legitimate Board and Officers of TRLEI" consistent with the High Court's order.

"Okada Manila management wishes to assure its stakeholders that operations at Okada Manila remain business as usual," the camp of Mr. Okada said.