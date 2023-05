Eric 'Eruption' Tai shares tips on becoming a viral digital celebrity

Watch more on iWantTFC

Celebrity influencers can earn a good amount of money from social media but they need to be consistent, hardworking and unique, former "It's Showtime" host Eric "Eruption" Tai said on Friday.

Tai, who went viral in a TikTok video while dancing on a train in Singapore in October 2022, said influencers need to reinvent themselves consistently to sustain viewership as well as brands.

They also need to showcase their unique talents to stand out, he told ANC.

"The brands, the endorsements, they always invest in digital celebrity influencers, social media influencers hindi naman sila celebrity but because they’re sikat online they’re now called celebrities. People like to invest in those who have social media following," he said.

He said the "attitude of gratitude" is also his secret to success.

Giving back and being grateful can lead people to right opportunities, Tai said, adding that he became a TV personality when he met celebrity Vice Ganda during a charity work.