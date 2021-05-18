Pru Life UK credits growth to 'back to basics' and millennials

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - Pru Life UK managed to grow last year and even emerge ahead of the industry thanks to its “back to basics” strategy as well as its focus on millennials and “zennials.”

Antonio de Rosas, president and CEO of Pru Life UK told ANC Market Edge that while the insurance industry declined amid the disruptions of the pandemic, Pru Life UK managed to grow 3.6 percent based on a key industry metric.

“We went back to basics. Life insurance is about protection and health so we made sure that we focused on selling protection and health products,” de Rosas said, adding that protection products “all-weather products.”

Pru Life also expanded its agency force and employed more young people who are used to technology and easily adapt to new ways of working like selling virtually.