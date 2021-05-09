P2 billion cash aid given to displaced tourism workers: DOT chief

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - The Department of Tourism has given some P2 billion cash assistance to some 506,415 displaced workers in the industry as of May 5, its chief said Sunday.

Under Bayanihan 2, the agency was allotted P3.1 billion for cash aid to pandemic-hit workers, said Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat.

Some P6 billion was allotted as a 4-years to pay working capital loan for small and medium enterprises with zero interest, no collateral, and 1-year grace period, she added.

Around 4.8 million of the sector's total 5.7 million workforce were hit by the pandemic, according to the tourism chief.

"Nung (In) February, we were able to include our tourism frontliners sa priority list sa vaccination (in the vaccination priority list)," she told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

"Naisama na rin ang ibang tourism frontliners. Ang mga nasa restaurants, drivers, media. We are fighting of course na sana all."

(Other tourism frontliners such as those in restaurants, drivers, and media. We are fighting of course to include everyone.)