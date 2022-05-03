Next admin could revise PEZA laws for BPO hybrid work setup: DTI
ABS-CBN News
Posted at May 03 2022 01:30 PM
ANC, ANC Top, remote work, hybrid work
- /sports/05/03/22/nba-suns-eclipse-mavs-despite-doncics-heroics
- /business/05/03/22/australia-hikes-interest-rates-for-first-time-since-2010
- /business/05/03/22/protect-your-passwords-online-heres-a-guide-from-google
- /entertainment/05/03/22/mike-de-leons-restored-itim-to-be-shown-at-cannes
- /video/news/05/03/22/ragos-allegation-vs-govt-prosecutor-to-be-taken-seriously-official