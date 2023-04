Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — The Philippines has partnered with the Korean government to improve the local manufacturing of farm equipment, the Philippine Center for Postharvest Development and Mechanization (PhilMech) said on Thursday.

"We have a program now at PhilMech wherein through the help of the Korean government, we are having this local manufacturing, enhancing the local manufacturing of our local industry," PhilMech executive director Dionisio Alvindia told ANC.

The partnership aims to boost local manufacturing so that "we will not be solely dependent on imported machines," Alvindia said.

He noted that most of the farm equipment in the Philippines such as tractors and combined harvesters were imported.

In preparation for the looming El Niño when less rain is expected, Alvindia said the PhilMech would provide equipment to rice farmers that require less water for land preparation, as well as solar irrigation systems.

— ANC, April 27, 2023