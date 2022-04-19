Watch more News on iWantTFC

The coconut industry has been growing "tremendously" in the past two years despite the COVID-19 pandemic, which underscores the importance of coconut products, Axelum Resources Corp president and COO Henry Raperoga said Monday.

Coconut products are used in snacks, drinks, cooking ingredients as well as health and beauty products.

"Over the last 2 years our sales grew tremendously because anything coconut is actually good," Raperoga said.

"As long as the population grows and the people have the purchasing power to buy food products, coconut will always be a part of their daily diet," he added.

The industry is also gaining from the health-conscious market here and abroad as consumers as willing to pay higher to get the health benefits of coconut products, he said.

Axelum produces and exports products such as dessicated coconut, coconut water, coconut milk and coconut oil, among others.