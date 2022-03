Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - More social media users shifted to watching videos on mobile devices during the pandemic, Meta Philippines Country Manager John Rubio said Tuesday.

Rubio said close to 50 percent of the time spent on Meta's platforms are now on videos.

Reels on Instagram and Facebook are also now the largest driver of engagement on the platform, Rubio told ANC.

"Over the pandemic, there was a massive shift for consumers to start watching more and more video on the mobile phone versus the traditional," he said.

There was also a "massive explosion" of people buying and selling things online, he said, adding that they have seen a large increase in online sales.

Meta is also investing heavily in safety and security since the accelerated shift to online also meant more people are using the platforms for businesses, he said.

"We as a company, knowing that people are making the shift online, we are highly committed to ensuring a really positive and safe environment, especially for users who use it, particularly for commerce," Rubio said.

With the increase in Reels and video consumption, Rubio said creators now have a wider venue to connect with their audience while brands could use the platforms to engage consumers.