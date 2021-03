PH needs bigger stimulus for economy to recover: solon

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - The Philippines needs a bigger stimulus package for faster economic recovery, a lawmaker who used to be a presidential economic adviser said on Tuesday.

Albay Congressman Joey Salceda said the Philippines has “one of the lowest stimulus to GDP (rates) in the world” and that the country needs to ramp up spending to bring the economy back to life.

Salceda, who is one of the lawmakers pushing for the P420-billion Bayanihan 3 stimulus package, said another spending bill was needed because Bayanihan 2, which cost P165 billion “was just too small.”