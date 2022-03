Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - There should be a hybrid work set up that would provide a balance between working on-site or from anywhere to retain the Philippines' competitiveness in the business process outsourcing (BPO), IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP) president Jack Madrid said Wednesday.

BPO workers, similar to other industries, transitioned to the work-from-home set-up about two years ago during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In April, workers for some firms need to go back on site to retain tax incentives of companies.

This, after Metro Manila and other areas, shifted to Alert Level 1 after the daily COVID-19 cases fell to about 1,000 from its peak of 39,000 in January.

"So this is not just about what happens starting April but really crafting a more permanent work from home, work from anywhere solution that will allow us to maintain the country’s competitiveness," Madrid said.

"That’s really the big picture here and currently we are crafting a plan to plan a smoother transition, providing our member companies a smoother, longer runway because after all we have been working from home for the past 2 years," he added.

Growth in the sector is also likely to continue its upward trajectory in 2022, after its stellar 2021 performance, he said.