Home  >  Business

Makati City shuts Smart headquarters due to alleged permit violation, tax liabilities

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 27 2023 10:19 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

The Makati headquarters of the Philippine telco giant Smart is ordered shut by the city government over its supposed failure to settle billions of pesos worth of tax liabilities.

But the company maintained it is compliant with the country's tax laws. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 27, 2023
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Makati   Smart   tax liabilities  