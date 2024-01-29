Watch more on iWantTFC

SpaceX launched a number of Starlink internet satellites from a Falcon 9 rocket on Sunday (January 28).

The rocket launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

The Starlink mission will send 23 new internet satellites into low-Earth orbit.

The Falcon 9 first stage booster has had 17 prior flights, including the Ax-1 launch in April 2022. SpaceX landed the first stage booster on the drone ship A Shortfall of Gravitas in the Atlantic Ocean. —Report from Reuters