SpaceX successfully launches Starlink satellites from Falcon 9 rocket

Reuters

Posted at Jan 29 2024 07:25 PM

SpaceX launched a number of Starlink internet satellites from a Falcon 9 rocket on Sunday (January 28). The rocket launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Center. The Starlink mission will send 23 new internet satellites into low-Earth orbit. The Falcon 9 first stage booster has had 17 prior flights, including the Ax-1 launch in April 2022. SpaceX landed the first stage booster on the drone ship A Shortfall of Gravitas in the Atlantic Ocean.

—Report from Reuters