CNN Philippines shuts down due to financial losses

Posted at Jan 29 2024 11:05 PM

News channel CNN Philippines announced it is shutting down operations on Wednesday due to its massive financial losses.

An analyst considers this a huge blow to the country’s media landscape. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 29, 2024
