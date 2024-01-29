Home > Business CNN Philippines shuts down due to financial losses ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 29 2024 11:05 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC News channel CNN Philippines announced it is shutting down operations on Wednesday due to its massive financial losses. An analyst considers this a huge blow to the country’s media landscape. - The World Tonight, ANC, January 29, 2024 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight CNN Philippines CNN PH shutdown