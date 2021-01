China's lead over US 'fading' - economist

Watch also in iWantTFC

MANILA - China's edge over the United States and the rest of the world will "fading" soon, as its equities market is on a cusp of a big bubble and its economy on a "wait-and-see" scenario, an economist said in an ANC interview Tuesday.

John Blank, Zacks Investment Research chief economist, explained that for the Philippines to be noticed by big foreign funds and receive a boost in its equities market, the country must build stronger ties to economic powerhouses that emerged during the pandemic, which include Taiwan, Vietnam and Australia.