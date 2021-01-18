DASH lets small businesses advertise on ABS-CBN online network

Watch also in iWantTFC

MANILA - Small businesses, even the emerging home-based enterprises, can easily advertise across ABS-CBN's online network for as low as P500.

ABS-CBN's DASH -- stands for Digital Advertising Self-Serve Hub -- is a do-it-yourself (DIY) advertising platform for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Mattel Soliven-Celestino, head of ABS-CBN Digital Marketing, told ANC's Market Edge that MSMEs can create ads and promote their businesses on ABS-CBN's web and mobile app platforms through DASH, thus reaching millions of Filipinos.

Watch the video to learn how it works.