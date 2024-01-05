Home > Business What needs to be done to prevent another blackout in Panay? ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 05 2024 09:33 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC An official of the Independent Electricity Market Operator of the Philippines (IEMOP) explains what happened in Panay Island on Tuesday which resulted in a massive island-wide loss of power. Isidro Cacho, VP for Trading Operations IEMOP, also shared what needs to be done to prevent another blackout from happening. DOE eyes P2 million per day fine, review of tax perks of NGCP after Panay blackout Romualdez proposes Maharlika fund investment in NGCP after massive Panay blackout Marcos orders swift reset of NGCP rates after Panay power outage Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC Top, ANC Exclusives, ANC promo Read More: Panay Island blackout power outage NGCP IEMOP energy electricity