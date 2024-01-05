Home  >  Business

What needs to be done to prevent another blackout in Panay?

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 05 2024 09:33 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

An official of the Independent Electricity Market Operator of the Philippines (IEMOP) explains what happened in Panay Island on Tuesday which resulted in a massive island-wide loss of power. 

Isidro Cacho, VP for Trading Operations IEMOP, also shared what needs to be done to prevent another blackout from happening.
Read More:  Panay Island blackout   power outage   NGCP   IEMOP   energy   electricity  