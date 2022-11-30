MULTIMEDIA

A look at the lives of crisis line responders

In Touch is a non-profit organization that offers mental health services. Their crisis line services are free, anonymous, and confidential.



When the pandemic hit, the number of calls they received doubled from 3,000 to 6,000 calls a year.

In this video, we look at the lives of crisis line responders who answer calls from people who are at the brink of death—not because of any accident or physical illness but because of a war inside their head.

