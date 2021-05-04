MULTIMEDIA

'Paano Ba Magpaalam?'

ABS-CBN News

This piece is part of a series to mark the first anniversary of the shutdown of ABS-CBN’s broadcast on free TV and radio which happened May 5, 2020.

Paolo Ramos is a former director of ABS-CBN’s Communications Management Division, which produces the network’s award-winning promos and station IDs. Following the network’s shutdown, he was one of over a hundred staff members retrenched after the division was downsized.

Paolo produced this video essay from unused clips during his last days as an ABS-CBN employee. Due to COVID-19 quarantine restrictions, their team was disbanded without proper farewell.

“Ang sakit kasi ‘di ka makapagpaalam. Pwede naman hindi nangyari ito. Noong nangyari, hindi ka makapagpaalam nang maayos. Kapag nagkita kayo, kalahati ng mukha. Hindi kayo pwede maglapit. Hindi kayo pwede magyakap. I just needed a beautiful way to say goodbye.”

Video by Paolo Ramos