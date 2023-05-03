MULTIMEDIA

'Sama-sama': Pinoy journos come together for World Press Freedom Day 2023

ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Various Filipino journalists from different media organizations and platforms highlighted the importance of a free press in a video released Wednesday, Word Press Freedom Day.

"Ito ang araw ng bawat journalist sa mundo na naglilingkod para mas maunawaan ang mundo... para sa pagbantay ng ating mga karapatan, para ilahad ang katotohanan, para bigyan ng tinig ang mga 'di naririnig... para maghatid ng mga impormasyong kailangan natin sa araw...," the media practitioners said in the video produced by ABS-CBN News’s “Patrol ng Pilipino” mobile journalism platform.

(This is the day for every journalist in the world who serve so that the world is better understood... so that our rights are protected, so that the truth is conveyed, so that the voiceless can be heard... so that we can deliver all information we need every day.)

The featured journalists include those from ABS-CBN News, Inquirer, Rappler, News5, CNN Philippines, Philstar.com, Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism, National Union of Journalists of the Philippines, Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines, Catholic Media Network radio station DYRF 1215 kHz, Ateneo De Manila University’s The Guidon, and Tinig ng Plaridel of the University of the Philippines College of Mass Communication.

Aside from the relevance of their profession, they also mentioned the challenges and obstacles Filipino journalists face in fulfilling their roles.