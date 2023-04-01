Home > Spotlight MULTIMEDIA Why do fans collect K-pop merch? ABS-CBN News Posted at Apr 01 2023 04:00 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber To each their own. And for these K-pop fans, their photocards are their daily "source of strength." Know more about them and their K-pop merch collection in this explainer video from NXT. Watch more News on iWantTFC Read More: Hallyu corner K-pop Korea photocards merch Pulp NXT NXT Explainers /news/04/01/23/mmda-aide-tiklo-sa-extortion/entertainment/04/01/23/heads-up-park-bogum-opens-instagram-account/overseas/04/01/23/biden-tells-russia-to-release-us-reporter/life/04/01/23/cdo-eats-10-food-finds-from-big-bite-2023-festival/sports/04/01/23/uaap-nu-halts-skid-with-bounce-back-win-vs-up