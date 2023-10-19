MULTIMEDIA

BSKE campaign starts in metro barangays

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Candidates and supporters hold campaign sorties in various parts of Metro Manila at the start of the official 10-day campaign period for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE) scheduled on October 30, 2023.

Winners of the 2023 barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections will initially only have a 2-year term until the next elections are held in December 2025, after which the elections will be held every three years.

More than 1.4 million candidates are vying for seats in 42,027 barangays. The barangay is the smallest unit in the country's political system.

Candidates and supporters begin their campaign for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE) in the City of Manila. Candidates are given until October 28 to campaign and woo voters ahead of the elections on October 30. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Candidates and supporters hold campaign sorties in Barangay Bagong Silangan in Quezon City at the start of the official 10-day campaign period for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE) scheduled on October 30. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Candidates and supporters distribute campaign materials in their village as they begin their campaign for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE) in the City of Manila. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Candidates campaign house-to-house in East Rembo at the start of the 10-day campaign period for the coming Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections this coming October 30. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Candidates campaign house-to-house in East Rembo at the start of the 10-day campaign period for the coming Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections this coming October 30. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Candidates campaign house-to-house in East Rembo at the start of the 10-day campaign period for the coming Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections this coming October 30. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Supporters and campaigners of Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE) candidates put up campaign posters and hand out leaflets at Barangay Immaculate Conception in Quezon City. Maria Tan ABS-CBN News Candidates and supporters hold campaign sorties in Barangay Bagong Silangan in Quezon City at the start of the official 10-day campaign period for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE) scheduled on October 30. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Pedestrians walk past a gate filled with campaign posters of candidates for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE) in Barangay Immaculate Conception, Quezon City. Maria Tan ABS-CBN News Candidates and supporters begin their campaign for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE) in the City of Manila. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News