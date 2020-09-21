MULTIMEDIA

[email protected]: Pandemic of repression

Forty-eight years ago, a decree of draconian proportions enveloped the whole country much like the pandemic that threatens the country today.

The late dictator Ferdinand Marcos swept all civil liberties under the rug and emasculated all civilian powers under martial rule under his command. The result was a decade of political repression that resulted in thousands of human rights violations and the death or disappearance of those who dared to oppose Marcos.

48 years is almost one lifetime and there is a danger the new generation might fail to grasp the enormity of past repressions, hence the few who dare to bring up the past in order to survive the future gather in whatever venue to resist the return to dictatorship.

Today, online protests, film screenings and other forms of expressions in the digital world are being held side by side with actual protests in the only remaining public venue, in UP.

Yet similar issues hound today because of the perceived autocratic tendencies of the current administration. The emasculation of the press, the passage of repressive laws and the positioning of key military figures to civilian positions -- and not the least of all, the killings -- are all feared by many as a threat to our democracy, once more.

Human rights advocates march toward the University of the Philippines in Diliman on September 21, 2020 as the country commemorates the 48th year of the declaration of martial law in 1972. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Students carry the torch as the country tries to rekindle the issues that led us down the path to dictatorship during the time of Marcos. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Students restudy the past regime under the dictator Marcos and raise current issues similar to today. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Activists who experienced martial rule under Marcos say no to a return to dictatorship. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News The University of the Philippines campus in Diliman, site of the the Diliman Commune and various protests under Marcos, is once again the focal point of all demonstrations as it remains the only public space for free expression under the COVID-19 quarantine. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Human rights advocates remember the victims of martial law under Marcos at the memorial for victims at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani in Quezon City. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Martial law victims, families, and activists offered flowers during a wreath laying ceremony in honor of the victims of martial law. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Martial law victims, families, and activists offered flowers during a wreath laying ceremony in honor of the victims of martial law. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Members of various human rights groups join the commemoration at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Religious groups offer prayers at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani, walls with the names of hundreds of victims of martial law. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Students hold a memorial on Mendiola Bridge, site of numerous protests under the Marcos regime, now commemorated by the statue of one of the protest leaders, Don Chino Roces. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Police are on guard on Mendiola Bridge, which leads to Malacañan Palace. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Back at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani, more groups join the commemoration at the memorial. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News Media groups join the clamor against martial rule, launching Masked Media, a project highlighting the emasculation of mass media under the current government of President Duterte. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News Masked Media is an online campaign to sell face masks that can be used as protective gear under the COVID-19 pandemic, printed with symbols of media repression. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News Masked Media is an online campaign to sell face masks that can be used as protective gear under the COVID-19 pandemic, printed with symbols of media repression. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News A member of the media lights candles at the foot of the memorial honoring victims of human rights abuse under martial law. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News Among the victims of human rights abuse under martial law are media personalities, their names inscribed along with the other victims of repression. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News Demonstrators burn an effigy of President Duterte to protest the autocratic tendencies of the administration many fear will lead to a de facto dictatorship. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Protesters hold vigil into the night at the University of the Philippines to commemorate the anniversary of martial law. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News The protesters vow to fight a return to martial rule similar to the dictatorship of Marcos who was overthrown in 1986. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News