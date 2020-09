MULTIMEDIA

LOOK: Ninoy Aquino Day commemorated with motorcade, protest

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

As the country marked the 37th death anniversary of the late Senator Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino, multi-sectoral groups commemorated the martyred lawmaker by participating in a motorcade from Sgt. Esguerra in Quezon City to the Ninoy Aquino Monument along Ayala Avenue in Makati City.

Upon reaching the monument, the groups, which include the August Twenty-One Movement, Tindig Pilipinas, and Movement Against the Anti-Terrorism Act, held a protest calling on the current administration to put an end to human rights abuses, extra-judicial killings, and the suppression of press freedom.

The groups also called for the renewal of ABS-CBN’s operations which was denied a new broadcast franchise by a lower House committee last July 10.

The groups also slammed the government for supposedly prioritizing the anti-terrorism law instead of a response to the COVID-19 crisis.

Here are some scenes from the event.