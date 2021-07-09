IN PHOTOS: Kapamilyas stand side by side down heartbreaking road

An elderly couple share their memories about watching ABS-CBN over the years moments before the network giant signed off on May 5, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Supporters express their sympathies on a freedom wall set up outside the ABS-CBN broadcasting center in Quezon City on July 5, 2020 as the franchise hearing went on in Congress. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News
ABS-CBN employees and supporters prepare for the solidarity caravan calling for the approval of ABS-CBN's franchise application on July 10, 2020. Gigie Cruz,, ABS-CBN News
TV host Vice Ganda joins fellow "It's Showtime" artists during a motorcade around the ABS-CBN Broadcasting Center on July 10, 2020. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News
ABS-CBN Creative Programs Inc. President Ernie Lopez gives a message during the solidarity event outside the ABS-CBN Broadcasting Center Quezon City on July 10, 2020, as the crowd awaits the decision in Congress. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News
Actress Nikki Valdez turns emotional as the decision on ABS-CBN's franchise application was being announced during a solidarity event at Sgt. Esguerra on July 10, 2020. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News
Actress Angel Locsin expresses her disappointment outside the ABS-CBN headquarters in Quezon City after a House committee voted to deny the network's new franchise on July 10, 2020. Larry Monserate Piojo, ABS-CBN News
An employee turns emotional after a House committee voted to deny the ABS-CBN’s new franchise application on July 10, 2020. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News
Employees inside the newsroom react as the House legislative franchises committee voted to deny the network’s franchise application on July 10, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
ABS-CBN employees comfort each other after the House legislative franchises committee voted to deny the network’s franchise application on July 10, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Members of the board of ABS-CBN console each other after the House legislative franchises committee rejected the network's application on July 10, 2020. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News
Chief Operating Officer for Broadcast Cory Vidanes comforts President and CEO Carlo L. Katigbak after the congressional legislative franchises committee denied the network's application on July 10, 2020. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News
ABS-CBN President and CEO Carlo L. Katigbak delivers a message addressed to viewers thanking them for their support after the House of Representatives voted to deny the franchise application of the network on July 10, 2020. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News
ABS-CBN Integrated News and Current Affairs head Ging Reyes joins other ABS-CBN employees during a candle lighting at the ABS-CBN headquarters after the denial of the legislative franchise on July 10, 2020. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News
Chief Operating Officer for Broadcast Cory Vidanes, Chairman Mark Lopez, and President and CEO Carlo L. Katigbak express appreciation to ABS-CBN employees and supporters during a vigil outside the network after a House committee denied the franchise application on July 10, 2020. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News
ABS-CBN employees and supporters conduct a noise barrage outside the network's headquarters along Sgt. Esguerra Avenue in Quezon City on July 12, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Employees, supporters and press freedom advocates protest the shutdown of ABS-CBN during a rally in front of the broadcasting network's headquarters in Quezon City on July 18, 2020. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News
ABS-CBN supporters gather in front of the network's headquarters in Quezon City on July 18, 2020 for a noise barrage to protest the House's decision denying the network a franchise. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Members of the Purple Cross Movement pray in front of the ABS-CBN headquarters in Quezon City Thursday as a sign of solidarity with the network. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
An ABS-CBN supporter joins the noise barrage outside the ABS-CBN headquarters in Quezon City on July 15, 2020, days after the House of Representatives denied the network's franchise application. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News
ABS-CBN employees and supporters hold a caravan and noise barrage from the Makati Central Business District to the ABS-CBN Broadcasting Center in Quezon City on July 18, 2020. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News
ABS-CBN Corp. President and CEO Carlo Katigbak joins the noise barrage and motorcade along EDSA in Quezon City, July 18, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Sisters from St. Scholastica’s College join the noise barrage caravan as they pass by Sgt. Esguerra Avenue on July 18, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
ABS-CBN employees and supporters converge at the network's headquarters in Quezon City on July 18, 2020 after a metro-wide motorcade and noise barrage. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News
Employees and supporters put their signatures on the People’s Initiative for a new franchise for ABS-CBN at the network’s headquarters in Quezon City on August 28, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
A small group of ABS-CBN reporters and media workers light candles in front of their regional station in Cagayan de Oro on July 18, 2020. Froilan Gallardo, ABS-CBN News
ABS-CBN TV Patrol North Luzon workers turn emotional as they air the last newscast of their regional station on August 28, 2020. Jong Gasmeña, ABS-CBN News
ABS-CBN employees turn emotional while watching the farewell segment of the TV Patrol regional networks during the solidarity night outside the ABS CBN headquarters on August 28, 2020. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News
ABS-CBN employees and supporters hold a noise barrage outside the ABS-CBN Broadcasting Center in Quezon City on July 18, 2020. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News
ABS-CBN President and CEO Carlo Katigbak and Chairman Mark Lopez (from left) watch a tribute video at the ELJ Building lobby of the company's headquarters in Quezon City on August 31, 2020. The tribute to 11,071 employees was unveiled on Heroes' Day, the last day of almost half of ABS-CBN's workforce who were retrenched after the lower House denied the network's franchise. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
The ABS-CBN compound lights up in the network’s colors on May 5, 2021, a year after the National Telecommunications Commission shut down ABS-CBN's free TV and radio operations. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Members of the Photojournalists' Center of the Philippines stage a light-painting protest in front of the ABS-CBN Broadcasting Center on the eve of the fifth State of the Nation Address of President Rodrigo Duterte. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News