IN PHOTOS: Kapamilyas stand side by side down heartbreaking road

ABS-CBN News

This article is part of a series commemorating the House of Representatives' 70-11 vote on July 10, 2020 rejecting ABS-CBN's franchise renewal.

Unlike the suddenness with which the nail was driven during the shutdown on May 5, 2020, the saga on the congressional franchise for ABS-CBN was excruciatingly slow and painful.

After ABS-CBN went off-air due to a cease-and-desist order issued by the National Telecommunications Communication, Kapamilyas remained hopeful that a fresh 25-year broadcast franchise would be granted after 12 lengthy deliberations of the Philippine House Committee on Legislative Franchise.

But on July 10, all hopes were dashed after 70 members of the House franchise committee voted yes to adopt the Technical Working Group’s recommendation disapproving ABS-CBN’s franchise application. Eleven members voted no, while 3 inhibited.



The denial of a fresh franchise to one of the country’s largest broadcast networks seemed inevitable with President Duterte’s apparent hostility against ABS-CBN. He has openly attacked the network for allegedly failing to air some of his ads during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Throughout the saga before and after the decision of the Lower House of Congress, supporters and press freedom advocates stood beside the network's employees like true Kapamilyas.

An elderly couple share their memories about watching ABS-CBN over the years moments before the network giant signed off on May 5, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Supporters express their sympathies on a freedom wall set up outside the ABS-CBN broadcasting center in Quezon City on July 5, 2020 as the franchise hearing went on in Congress. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News ABS-CBN employees and supporters prepare for the solidarity caravan calling for the approval of ABS-CBN's franchise application on July 10, 2020. Gigie Cruz,, ABS-CBN News TV host Vice Ganda joins fellow "It's Showtime" artists during a motorcade around the ABS-CBN Broadcasting Center on July 10, 2020. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News ABS-CBN Creative Programs Inc. President Ernie Lopez gives a message during the solidarity event outside the ABS-CBN Broadcasting Center Quezon City on July 10, 2020, as the crowd awaits the decision in Congress. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News Actress Nikki Valdez turns emotional as the decision on ABS-CBN's franchise application was being announced during a solidarity event at Sgt. Esguerra on July 10, 2020. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News Actress Angel Locsin expresses her disappointment outside the ABS-CBN headquarters in Quezon City after a House committee voted to deny the network's new franchise on July 10, 2020. Larry Monserate Piojo, ABS-CBN News An employee turns emotional after a House committee voted to deny the ABS-CBN’s new franchise application on July 10, 2020. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News Employees inside the newsroom react as the House legislative franchises committee voted to deny the network’s franchise application on July 10, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News ABS-CBN employees comfort each other after the House legislative franchises committee voted to deny the network’s franchise application on July 10, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Members of the board of ABS-CBN console each other after the House legislative franchises committee rejected the network's application on July 10, 2020. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News Chief Operating Officer for Broadcast Cory Vidanes comforts President and CEO Carlo L. Katigbak after the congressional legislative franchises committee denied the network's application on July 10, 2020. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News ABS-CBN President and CEO Carlo L. Katigbak delivers a message addressed to viewers thanking them for their support after the House of Representatives voted to deny the franchise application of the network on July 10, 2020. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News ABS-CBN Integrated News and Current Affairs head Ging Reyes joins other ABS-CBN employees during a candle lighting at the ABS-CBN headquarters after the denial of the legislative franchise on July 10, 2020. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News Chief Operating Officer for Broadcast Cory Vidanes, Chairman Mark Lopez, and President and CEO Carlo L. Katigbak express appreciation to ABS-CBN employees and supporters during a vigil outside the network after a House committee denied the franchise application on July 10, 2020. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News ABS-CBN employees and supporters conduct a noise barrage outside the network's headquarters along Sgt. Esguerra Avenue in Quezon City on July 12, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Employees, supporters and press freedom advocates protest the shutdown of ABS-CBN during a rally in front of the broadcasting network's headquarters in Quezon City on July 18, 2020. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News ABS-CBN supporters gather in front of the network's headquarters in Quezon City on July 18, 2020 for a noise barrage to protest the House's decision denying the network a franchise. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Members of the Purple Cross Movement pray in front of the ABS-CBN headquarters in Quezon City Thursday as a sign of solidarity with the network. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News An ABS-CBN supporter joins the noise barrage outside the ABS-CBN headquarters in Quezon City on July 15, 2020, days after the House of Representatives denied the network's franchise application. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News ABS-CBN employees and supporters hold a caravan and noise barrage from the Makati Central Business District to the ABS-CBN Broadcasting Center in Quezon City on July 18, 2020. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News ABS-CBN Corp. President and CEO Carlo Katigbak joins the noise barrage and motorcade along EDSA in Quezon City, July 18, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Sisters from St. Scholastica’s College join the noise barrage caravan as they pass by Sgt. Esguerra Avenue on July 18, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News ABS-CBN employees and supporters converge at the network's headquarters in Quezon City on July 18, 2020 after a metro-wide motorcade and noise barrage. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News Employees and supporters put their signatures on the People’s Initiative for a new franchise for ABS-CBN at the network’s headquarters in Quezon City on August 28, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News A small group of ABS-CBN reporters and media workers light candles in front of their regional station in Cagayan de Oro on July 18, 2020. Froilan Gallardo, ABS-CBN News ABS-CBN TV Patrol North Luzon workers turn emotional as they air the last newscast of their regional station on August 28, 2020. Jong Gasmeña, ABS-CBN News ABS-CBN employees turn emotional while watching the farewell segment of the TV Patrol regional networks during the solidarity night outside the ABS CBN headquarters on August 28, 2020. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News ABS-CBN employees and supporters hold a noise barrage outside the ABS-CBN Broadcasting Center in Quezon City on July 18, 2020. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News ABS-CBN President and CEO Carlo Katigbak and Chairman Mark Lopez (from left) watch a tribute video at the ELJ Building lobby of the company's headquarters in Quezon City on August 31, 2020. The tribute to 11,071 employees was unveiled on Heroes' Day, the last day of almost half of ABS-CBN's workforce who were retrenched after the lower House denied the network's franchise. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News The ABS-CBN compound lights up in the network’s colors on May 5, 2021, a year after the National Telecommunications Commission shut down ABS-CBN's free TV and radio operations. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Members of the Photojournalists' Center of the Philippines stage a light-painting protest in front of the ABS-CBN Broadcasting Center on the eve of the fifth State of the Nation Address of President Rodrigo Duterte. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News