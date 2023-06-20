MULTIMEDIA

Safe spots to view Mayon Volcano’s effusive eruption

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

One of the Philippines' famous national landmarks is attracting local and foreign tourists for its menacing beauty. Despite the threat, Mayon Volcano's quiet, effusive eruption, characterized by slow continuous lava flows from its summit, has attracted more tourists mesmerized by its red orange glow.

Known for its near perfect and symmetrical cone, the natural attraction stands 2,462 meters above sea level and spans six towns and three cities in Albay province, about 460 kilometers south of Manila.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) raised the volcano’s alert level status to Alert level 3 last June 8, after observing increased tendency towards hazardous eruption and incidence of rockfalls from its summit. The same evening, “incandescent rockfall generated by intermittent collapse of an apparent fluidal lava portion of the summit dome” were observed within a kilometer of the crater.

The Office of the Civil Defense gave assurance that Albay remains generally safe for tourists with both the regional and provincial tourism office releasing a list of viewing sites where the current eruption may be observed from a safe distance:

Legazpi City

Legazpi Boulevard, 16.1 kms

Sawangan Park, 14.7 kms

Legazpi Highlands, 15.2 kms

Kalayaan Park, 13.2 kms

Our Lady of Salvation Giant Statue, 11.1km

Camalig

Solong Eco Park, 16.03 kms

Quituinan Hills, 9.76 kms

Quitinday Green Hills, 18.7 kms

Daraga

Cagsawa Ruins, 10.38 kms

Farm Plate, 14.38 kms

Daraga Church, 12.01 kms

National Museum, 10.18 kms

Ligao City

Mt. Masaraga Campsite, 9.84 kms

Paayahayan sa Bulod, 10 kms

Kawa-Kawa Hill/Bambusetum/Divine Mercy Monastery, 19.7 kms

Hobbit Hill, 9.79 km

Ilah Nature Park, 9.82 kms

Most of the tourists take advantage of the phenomenon by arriving late in the afternoon and observing the colors change until early evening.

Some sites, like the Monastery, Ligñon Hill and the Kawa-Kawa Hill require a fair amount of hiking, so physical fitness is necessary. Other viewing sites are relatively accessible by cars and bicycles.

People driving an all-terrain vehicle drive past an area in Cagsawa in Daraga, Albay on June 15, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News People observe Mayon Volcano from the Highlands Park in Daraga Albay on June 18, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Mayon Volcano seen from the Daraga Church in Albay on June 18, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News People enjoy a view of Mayon Volcano from Quituinan Hills in Camalig, Albay on June 16, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Visitors take photos with Mayon Volcano in the background at the Paayahayan Park in Ligao, Albay on June 17, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Visitors enjoy an elevated view of Mayon Volcano at the Hobbit Hill in Ligao, Albay on June 17, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News People enjoy the view of the volcano from the Legazpi Baywalk in Legazpi City, Albay on June 16, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Smoke billows as lava flows from the crater of Mayon Volcano as seen from the Nuestra Señora de Salvación rotonda in Legazpi, Albay on June 15, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News People enjoy the view of Mayon volcano from Lignon Hill in Legazpi City, Albay on June 16, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Lava flows from the peak of Mayon Volcano as seen from Barangay Mabinit in Legaspi City, Albay on June 19, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News The slow flow of hot lava from the crater of Mayon Volcano, taken on June 15, 2023, can be viewed with a telescope or telephoto lens of a camera. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News