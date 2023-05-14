The Miss Possibilities pageant at the Henry Lee Irwin Theater in Ateneo on May 13, 2023. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News
Miss Possibilities president and founder Suzanna Yuzon (left) and pageant director Jomari Jose set the stage. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News
Miss Possibilities pageant candidate Sugar Tiongson gets ready in the dressing room at the Henry Lee Irwin Theater. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News
Candidates get ready in the dressing room for Miss Possibilities pageant at the Henry Lee Irwin Theater. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News
Miss Possibilities pageant candidate Krisol Barajas chats with other participants as they prepare for the program at the Henry Lee Irwin Theater. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News
Miss Possibilities fashion walk participants Chelsea Joy Disuanco (right) and Roline Qimbo enjoy a light moment in the dressing room at the Henry Lee Irwin Theater. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News
Miss Possibilities fashion walk participant Andie Dorothy Ciolo talks with her partner actor Pen Medina before the pageant. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News
Senator Sherwin Gatchalian delivers the keynote address at the Miss Possibilities pageant. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News
Participants and their celebrity partners get ready for the fashion walk of the Miss Possibilities pageant at the Henry Lee Irwin Theater. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News
Miss Possibilities fashion walk participant Andie Dorothy Ciolo walks on stage with her partner actor Pen Medina. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News
Former national athlete Akiko Thompson Guevarra walks with her daughter Sachiko on stage during the Miss Possibilities pageant. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News
Miss Possibilities fashion walk participant Chelsea Joy Disuanco and partner Miss Philippnes Water 2023 Jemimah Joy Zabala walk on stage during the Miss Possibiliites pageant. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News
The Miss Possibilities fashion walk participants and their celebrity partners on stage at the Henry Lee Irwin Theater. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News
The Possibilities fashion walk participants and their celebrity partners on stage at the Henry Lee Irwin Theater. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News
Actor Rovilson Fernandez at the backstage with his fashion walk partner in the Miss Possibilities pageant. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News
Participants to the Miss Possibilities fashion walk get ready at the backstage of the Henry Lee Irwin Theater. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News
Participants to the Miss Possibilities fashion walk get ready at the backstage of the Henry Lee Irwin Theater. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News
Candidate Nicole Flores gets ready for the talent portion of the Miss Possibilities pageant. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News
Candidate Nicole Flores performs during the talent portion of the Miss Possibilities pageant. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News
Candidate Krisol Barajas performs during the talent portion of the Miss Possibilities pageant. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News
Former Miss Possibilities pageant winners (l-r) Jennica Mae Garcia, 2017, Cielo Marie Guico, 2019 and Pia Cabañero, 2018 watch the pageant at the Henry Lee Irwin Theater. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News
Candidate Ashley Despi performs during the talent portion of the Miss Possibilities pageant at the Henry Lee Irwin Theater. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News
Candidate Sugar Tiongson performs during the talent portion of the Miss Possibilities pageant at the Henry Lee Irwin Theater. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News
Candidate Jazteene Andaluz performs during the talent portion of the Miss Possibilities pageant at the Henry Lee Irwin Theater. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News
Volunteer organizers of the Miss Possibilities pageant work the backstage at the Henry Lee Irwin Theater. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News
Alex Uy reacts after receiving the Miss Spirited award in the Miss Possibilities pageant at the Henry Lee Irwin Theater in Ateneo. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News
Nicole Flores reacts after hearing the award for Miss Congeniality at the Miss Possibilities pageant at the Henry Lee Irwin Theater in Ateneo. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News
Bea Santiago reacts after being named the 2023 Miss Possibilities at the Henry Lee Irwin Theater in Ateneo. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News
The Miss Possibilities awardees react to the celebration at the end of the pageant at the Henry Lee Irwin Theater in Ateneo. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News
The Miss Possibilities awardees react to the celebration at the end of the pageant at the Henry Lee Irwin Theater in Ateneo. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News
Jazteene Andaluz becomes emotional after receiving her award during the Miss Possibilities pageant at the Henry Lee Irwin Theater. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News
The Miss Possibilities pageant awardees get their pictures taken with their loved ones at the Henry Lee Irwin Theater in Ateneo. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News
Bea Santiago poses with her mom after being crowned the 2023 Miss Possibilities pageant at the Henry Lee Irwin Theater in Ateneo. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News