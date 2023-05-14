MULTIMEDIA

Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News

While the larger Miss Universe-Philippines pageant was happening in Pasay City on Saturday night, across the metro, a smaller, less extravagant pageant was happening also at the Henry Lee Irwin Theater at the Ateneo in Quezon City.

The smaller pageant may have less of the glitz, the glamour and the crowd, but the people who came made up for it by bringing a bigger heart to the event.

The bigger heart was evident in the celebrities who volunteered their time by being with the participants to the fashion walk together with their partners with disabilities on stage.

The organizers of the pageant, who have painstakingly brought the pageant back after three years of absence because of the pandemic, had their bigger heart to thank for, working voluntarily against all odds to make this possible.

The mothers, and some with their partners or the whole family, exhibited the bigger heart with the unconditional support to their children, something they have been doing since their birth.

Least of all were the candidates. Overcoming their disabilities and standing on stage to perform for the crowd for sure needed a bigger heart to overcome the fears and insecurities. But more than that, it is putting their heart to what they love to be, and what their loved ones around them want them to be, that can only be possible with a bigger heart.

First held in 2015, the Miss Possibilities pageant aims to convey the message that everything is "possible" for girls, even those with special needs, if you bring a big heart to it.

The Miss Possibilities pageant at the Henry Lee Irwin Theater in Ateneo on May 13, 2023. Miss Possibilities president and founder Suzanna Yuzon (left) and pageant director Jomari Jose set the stage. Miss Possibilities pageant candidate Sugar Tiongson gets ready in the dressing room at the Henry Lee Irwin Theater. Candidates get ready in the dressing room for Miss Possibilities pageant at the Henry Lee Irwin Theater. Miss Possibilities pageant candidate Krisol Barajas chats with other participants as they prepare for the program at the Henry Lee Irwin Theater. Miss Possibilities fashion walk participants Chelsea Joy Disuanco (right) and Roline Qimbo enjoy a light moment in the dressing room at the Henry Lee Irwin Theater. Miss Possibilities fashion walk participant Andie Dorothy Ciolo talks with her partner actor Pen Medina before the pageant. Senator Sherwin Gatchalian delivers the keynote address at the Miss Possibilities pageant. Participants and their celebrity partners get ready for the fashion walk of the Miss Possibilities pageant at the Henry Lee Irwin Theater. Miss Possibilities fashion walk participant Andie Dorothy Ciolo walks on stage with her partner actor Pen Medina. Former national athlete Akiko Thompson Guevarra walks with her daughter Sachiko on stage during the Miss Possibilities pageant. Miss Possibilities fashion walk participant Chelsea Joy Disuanco and partner Miss Philippnes Water 2023 Jemimah Joy Zabala walk on stage during the Miss Possibiliites pageant. The Miss Possibilities fashion walk participants and their celebrity partners on stage at the Henry Lee Irwin Theater. The Possibilities fashion walk participants and their celebrity partners on stage at the Henry Lee Irwin Theater. Actor Rovilson Fernandez at the backstage with his fashion walk partner in the Miss Possibilities pageant. Participants to the Miss Possibilities fashion walk get ready at the backstage of the Henry Lee Irwin Theater. Participants to the Miss Possibilities fashion walk get ready at the backstage of the Henry Lee Irwin Theater. Candidate Nicole Flores gets ready for the talent portion of the Miss Possibilities pageant. Candidate Nicole Flores performs during the talent portion of the Miss Possibilities pageant. Candidate Krisol Barajas performs during the talent portion of the Miss Possibilities pageant. Former Miss Possibilities pageant winners (l-r) Jennica Mae Garcia, 2017, Cielo Marie Guico, 2019 and Pia Cabañero, 2018 watch the pageant at the Henry Lee Irwin Theater. Candidate Ashley Despi performs during the talent portion of the Miss Possibilities pageant at the Henry Lee Irwin Theater. Candidate Sugar Tiongson performs during the talent portion of the Miss Possibilities pageant at the Henry Lee Irwin Theater. Candidate Jazteene Andaluz performs during the talent portion of the Miss Possibilities pageant at the Henry Lee Irwin Theater. Volunteer organizers of the Miss Possibilities pageant work the backstage at the Henry Lee Irwin Theater. Alex Uy reacts after receiving the Miss Spirited award in the Miss Possibilities pageant at the Henry Lee Irwin Theater in Ateneo. Nicole Flores reacts after hearing the award for Miss Congeniality at the Miss Possibilities pageant at the Henry Lee Irwin Theater in Ateneo. Bea Santiago reacts after being named the 2023 Miss Possibilities at the Henry Lee Irwin Theater in Ateneo. The Miss Possibilities awardees react to the celebration at the end of the pageant at the Henry Lee Irwin Theater in Ateneo. The Miss Possibilities awardees react to the celebration at the end of the pageant at the Henry Lee Irwin Theater in Ateneo. Jazteene Andaluz becomes emotional after receiving her award during the Miss Possibilities pageant at the Henry Lee Irwin Theater. The Miss Possibilities pageant awardees get their pictures taken with their loved ones at the Henry Lee Irwin Theater in Ateneo. Bea Santiago poses with her mom after being crowned the 2023 Miss Possibilities pageant at the Henry Lee Irwin Theater in Ateneo.