LOOK: How people showed their support for the Kapamilya network

Media members hold a rally at the Boy Scout Circle in Quezon City on February 10, 2020, to denounce Solicitor-General Jose Calida's filing of a quo warranto case at the Supreme Court for the cancelation of ABS CBN's franchise. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Media practitioners and supporters hold a rally at the Boy Scout Circle in Quezon City to support ABS-CBN on February 10, 2020. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Employees and supporters encourage motorists to support ABS-CBN by honking their car horns, on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2020. Mark Saludes, ABS-CBN News

Protesters wear heart-shaped signs on their mask, as they show their support for the renewal of ABS-CBN's franchise, on February 14, 2020. Angie De Silva, ABS-CBN News

Ging Reyes, head of ABS-CBN News, acknowledges the support of ABS-CBN employees and supporters at a rally in front of company headquarters on February 14, 2020. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News

A masked supporter shows a message of support as a crowd gathers in front of the Sgt. Esguerra gate of ABS-CBN on February 14, 2020. Angie De Silva, ABS-CBN News

A supporter pins a heart with a message on a freedom wall at Sgt. Esguerra gate of ABS-CBN on February 14, 2020. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

Employees and supporters form a circle around the ABS-CBN headquarters as they link arms on February 21, 2020 to show their support as well as to call on Congress to renew the broadcaster's franchise. Alfredo Ruzol, ABS-CBN News

Employees and supporters hold a candlelight march around the ABS-CBN compound on February 21, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

ABS-CBN artists join the crowd in front of the network's headquarters in Quezon City on February 21, 2020, to show their support for the renewal of ABS-CBN's franchise. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

ABS-CBN artists join the crowd in front of the network's headquarters in Quezon City on February 21, 2020 to show their support for the renewal of ABS-CBN's franchise. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

ABS-CBN artist and "Ang Probinsyano" star Coco Martin joins the crowd in front of the network's headquarters in Quezon City on February 21, 2020 to show their support for the renewal of ABS-CBN's franchise. Alec Corpuz, ABS-CBN News

Employees and supporters of ABS-CBN gather in front of the network's headquarters in Quezon City on February 21, 2020 to show support and to call on Congress to renew the broadcaster's franchise. Alfredo Ruzol, ABS-CBN News

ABS-CBN employees, talents and supporters in a prayer walk around the ABS-CBN headquarters in Quezon City before the company's executives attended a Senate hearing on February 24, 2020. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

ABS-CBN employees, talents and supporters in a prayer walk around the ABS-CBN headquarters in Quezon City before the company's executives attended a Senate hearing on February 24, 2020. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

ABS-CBN executives listen as Jon Villanueva (in red), president of ABS-CBN Rank and File Employees Union, speaks at a Senate hearing on the network's franchise, on February 24, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Press freedom advocates gather in front of ABS-CBN as they call on Congress to tackle the bills seeking the network’s franchise renewal on February 28, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

An elderly couple reacts after watching ABS-CBN's final broadcast before the network signed off on May 5, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

The Cercado family watches the final broadcast of TV Patrol on ABS-CBN Channel 2 inside their home on Aglipay Street, Mandaluyong City, on May 04, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

ABS-CBN executives attend a House of Representatives hearing on the franchise renewal of the network in Quezon City on May 26, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Representatives Rodante Marcoleta, Elpidio Barzaga, Boying Remulla and Mike Defensor meet on the floor during an ABS-CBN franchise hearing at the House of Representatives on July 1, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

ABS-CBN Chairman Emeritus Eugenio "Gabby" Lopez III testifies via the internet during a hearing on the ABS-CBN franchise renewal at the House of Representatives on June 03, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Press freedom advocates gather outside ABS-CBN to light candles after the National Telecommunications Commission issued two cease-and-desist orders on the network’s digital broadcast SKY’s satellite broadcast on June 30, 2020. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

An employee joins a candle-lighting ceremony in front of the ABS-CBN headquarters in Quezon City on July 3, 2020, as press freedom advocates gathered to show support for the network. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News

Supporters flock to the site to sign and express their sympathies on a freedom wall set up outside the ABS-CBN broadcasting center on Sgt. Esguerra Street in Quezon City on July 5, 2020 at the height of the congressional franchise hearing. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News

A supporter signs the freedom wall set up outside the ABS-CBN broadcasting center on Sgt. Esguerra Street in Quezon City on July 5, 2020 at the height of the congressional franchise hearing. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News

ABS-CBN employees and supporters picket in front of the House of Representatives as the franchise hearing on ABS-CBN resumed on July 6, 2020. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News

ABS-CBN employees and press freedom advocates join a motorcade to the House of Representatives ahead of the Committee on Legislative Franchise’s summations of arguments on the broadcast network’s 25-year franchise application. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News

TV host and comedian Vice Ganda joins fellow artists during a motorcade around ABS-CBN after the House Committee on Legislative Franchises denied, in a 70-11 vote, its bid for a fresh broadcast franchise, on July 10, 2020. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

ABS-CBN employees react as the House legislative franchises committee voted to deny the network a new franchise, on July 10, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

ABS-CBN employees react as the House legislative franchises committee voted to deny the network a new franchise, on July 10, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

ABS-CBN employees and supporters gathered in front of the network's headquarters react after the House Committee on Legislative Franchises denied, in a 70-11 vote, its bid for a fresh broadcast franchise, on July 10, 2020. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

ABS-CBN employees and supporters light candles during a solidarity event at Sgt. Esguerra in Quezon City, after the House Committee on Legislative Franchise denied the network a new franchise, on July 10, 2020. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

ABS-CBN executives, Chief Operating Officer for Broadcast Cory Vidanes, Chairman Mark Lopez, and President and CEO Carlo L. Katigbak, express their appreciation to employees and supporters who gathered outside the office after the House Committee on Legislative Franchises voted to deny the application of ABS-CBN for a new franchise, on July 10, 2020. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

Supporters of ABS-CBN hold a noise barrage as they join a motorcade around Ayala Triangle at the Makati Business District on July 13, 2020 to express their outrage after the franchise renewal of the network was denied by the House of Representatives. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Supporters of ABS-CBN hold a noise barrage as they join a motorcade around Ayala Triangle at the Makati Business District on July 13, 2020 to express their outrage after the franchise renewal of the network was denied by the House of Representatives. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

ABS-CBN employees and supporters congregate outside the ABS-CBN headquarters in Quezon City on July 15, 2020 to express their support and outrage after the franchise renewal of the network was denied by the House of Representatives. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

A sign supporting ABS-CBN can be seen from a building near the network's headquarters in Quezon City as supporters gathered outside to express their support and outrage after the franchise renewal of the network was denied by the House of Representatives. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Supporters wave the colors of ABS-CBN as a motorcade joins the noise barrage in front of the network's headquarters in Quezon City on July 16, 2020 to express their dissatisfaction over the House of Representatives' junking of the network's franchise. Fernando G. Sepe Jr. ABS-CBN News

ABS-CBN employees and supporters conduct a noise barrage in front of the network's broadcasting center in Quezon City on July 17, 2020, after the retrenchment of workers was announced due to the non-renewal of the franchise by the House of Representatives. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

An employee flashes a message as supporters gather in front of the network's headquarters in Quezon City on July 18, 2020 after the ABS-CBN franchise renewal was denied. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Employees, supporters and press freedom advocates gather on July 18, 2020 outside ABS-CBN in solidarity after the House of Representatives voted to reject a new franchise for ABS-CBN. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News

ABS-CBN employees and supporters converge at the network's headquarters in Quezon City on July 18, 2020 after a metrowide motorcade and noise barrage expressing outrage over the denial of a new franchise for the network. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News