MULTIMEDIA

Age of sexual consent in PH compared to rest of Southeast Asia

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

In the Philippines, it is legal for an adult to have sex with a 12-year-old if he claims that the child agreed to it. But studies show that children this young still cannot fully discern the consequences of their action.

The Senate is discussing a proposal to raise the age of sexual consent in the country from 12 to 16, after the House of Representatives approved it last week. If the law is passed, anyone who will have sex with a child below 16 could be charged with statutory rape, hence providing children greater protection against predators.

Here are some facts and figures on the issue.