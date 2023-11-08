MULTIMEDIA
Budget for Typhoon Yolanda
Typhoon Yolanda ravaged parts of the country on November 8, 2013. In just one day, its wrath killed 6,300 people and disrupted the lives of over 16.1 million others. It washed away roads, bridges, schools, houses, and crops, leaving behind P132.4 billion in damage and losses.
The spending for post-Yolanda rehabilitation includes payments for emergency shelters, food and supplies, clearing of roads, credit support, livelihood assistance, and rebuilding of damaged or destroyed infrastructure.
